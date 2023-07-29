Copperhead snake bites dog in the eye in Roswell neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Like most dog owners, a nice stroll around the block is a daily ritual for Rebecca Ferrante and her 8-year-old Chihuahua mix, Avery.

However, on Wednesday night in her Roswell neighborhood, the two were in for a scary surprise.

“I turned and looked and saw a copperhead in the street and that was when I realized, did she get bit? I wasn’t sure, I didn’t see it happen because it was so quick,” said Ferrante.

Ferrante immediately took Avery home. That’s when she noticed the dog’s right eye was swelling shut and she couldn’t see.

Her fears turned for the worst.

“I think in this area, we’re so afraid of seeing a coyote or large birds and that I didn’t ever think of seeing a snake,” she said.

Avery was rushed to an emergency pet hospital and anti-venom did the trick.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the dog owner did the right thing.

“The best thing to do is just go to the emergency room. Don’t try to kill the snake, don’t try to capture the snake,” said Thomas Floyd, a wildlife biologist at Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Of Georgia’s 7 venomous snakes, Floyd says copperhead snakes are the most common in metro Atlanta.

The copperhead typically has a lot of saddle shape patterns that look like a Hershey’s kiss from the side,” he said.

Copperhead bites are rarely life-threatening. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be cautious, Floyd says, when the cold blooded reptiles come out during the warmer months of the year.

“In your yard, the best thing to do is to keep your grass mowed. Keep debris piles to a minimum. And if you’re on a forest trail. The best thing to do with a pet, keep your dog on a leash,” said Floyd.

From now on, Ferrante is keeping her eyes wide open. The past few days, she says, were an emotional whirlwind she wouldn’t wish on any dog owner.

She’s just thankful little Avery is okay.

Now, she’s concerned Avery may lose her eye if she gets an infection.

“Just pay attention because you don’t except to see a snake on the street. You expect to see them on a trail hiking,” said Ferrante.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.