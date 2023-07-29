Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Copperhead snake bites dog in the eye in Roswell neighborhood

Copperhead snake bites dog in the eye in Roswell neighborhood
By Amanda Rose
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Like most dog owners, a nice stroll around the block is a daily ritual for Rebecca Ferrante and her 8-year-old Chihuahua mix, Avery.

However, on Wednesday night in her Roswell neighborhood, the two were in for a scary surprise.

“I turned and looked and saw a copperhead in the street and that was when I realized, did she get bit? I wasn’t sure, I didn’t see it happen because it was so quick,” said Ferrante.

Ferrante immediately took Avery home. That’s when she noticed the dog’s right eye was swelling shut and she couldn’t see.

Her fears turned for the worst.

“I think in this area, we’re so afraid of seeing a coyote or large birds and that I didn’t ever think of seeing a snake,” she said.

Avery was rushed to an emergency pet hospital and anti-venom did the trick.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the dog owner did the right thing.

“The best thing to do is just go to the emergency room. Don’t try to kill the snake, don’t try to capture the snake,” said Thomas Floyd, a wildlife biologist at Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Of Georgia’s 7 venomous snakes, Floyd says copperhead snakes are the most common in metro Atlanta.

The copperhead typically has a lot of saddle shape patterns that look like a Hershey’s kiss from the side,” he said.

Copperhead bites are rarely life-threatening. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be cautious, Floyd says, when the cold blooded reptiles come out during the warmer months of the year.

“In your yard, the best thing to do is to keep your grass mowed. Keep debris piles to a minimum. And if you’re on a forest trail. The best thing to do with a pet, keep your dog on a leash,” said Floyd.

From now on, Ferrante is keeping her eyes wide open. The past few days, she says, were an emotional whirlwind she wouldn’t wish on any dog owner.

She’s just thankful little Avery is okay.

Now, she’s concerned Avery may lose her eye if she gets an infection.

“Just pay attention because you don’t except to see a snake on the street. You expect to see them on a trail hiking,” said Ferrante.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fani Willis has said any indictments regarding Donald Trump will come before the end of August.
Security barriers at Fulton courthouse as DA nears ‘historical’ decision
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country
First Alert Heat
FIRST ALERT | Triple-digit temperatures expected for first time in 4 years
D’Cuban Café
Restaurant Report Card: Zaxby’s fails with 68; D’Cuban Cafe earns 100
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed at the intersection of Cityview Drive and Golden...
Man hit by vehicle, killed near Cobb County intersection

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE: Sister of man stabbed to death in Piedmont Park 14 years ago wants answers
EXCLUSIVE: Sister of man stabbed to death in Piedmont Park 14 years ago wants answers
Patrick Boland, right, was killed in Piedmont Park 14 years ago.
EXCLUSIVE: Sister of man stabbed to death in Piedmont Park 14 years ago wants answers
A hearing on a motion by Donald Trump’s attorneys to stop Fulton County District Attorney Fani...
Hearing set on Trump’s motion to stop Fulton DA in election investigation
Recent tragedies involving children and guns shows the importance of teaching safe habits.
Discussion around safe gun storage sparked by letter from Georgia ER doctors