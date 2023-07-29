Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Discussion around safe gun storage sparked by letter from Georgia ER doctors

Recent tragedies involving children and guns shows the importance of teaching safe habits.
Recent tragedies involving children and guns shows the importance of teaching safe habits.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Concerned doctors are pleading for action from state lawmakers. State lawmakers said they received a copy of the letter titled “An Open Letter from Concerned Physicians to Georgia Lawmakers Regarding Gun Violence and Children.”

According to the CDC, gun violence is now the number one cause of death for children. The letter asked for safe storage requirements and red flag laws. State Representative Michelle Au said she was deeply moved by the letter.

“It really goes through that process of what it’s like to receive a child with a gunshot wound and what that is like to treat them, what that means for the families. These things continue to happen repeatedly and no one sees that more than our doctors who work in the ER,” said Au.

Rep. Michelle Au sponsored a bill last legislative session called the Safe Storage Act. It didn’t make it out of committee, but Au feels this letter could get her colleagues across the aisle to listen. She’s looking to add an addendum, a tax incentive for people to buy a gun safe or lockbox. She hopes that may get one of her Republican colleagues to cosponsor the bill.

Jerry Henry with Georgia Second Amendment is prepared to fight back against the legislation and the letter. He doesn’t want penalties placed on gun owners.

“You’re not going to write any law that just with the words is going to stop violence. The letter they put out is an emotional letter, it doesn’t tell you anything that would prohibit or prevent one of those gun deaths,” said Henry.

Their group plans to be at the Georgia State Capitol next legislative session to talk to lawmakers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fani Willis has said any indictments regarding Donald Trump will come before the end of August.
Security barriers at Fulton courthouse as DA nears ‘historical’ decision
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country
First Alert Heat
FIRST ALERT | Triple-digit temperatures expected for first time in 4 years
D’Cuban Café
Restaurant Report Card: Zaxby’s fails with 68; D’Cuban Cafe earns 100
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed at the intersection of Cityview Drive and Golden...
Man hit by vehicle, killed near Cobb County intersection

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE: Sister of man stabbed to death in Piedmont Park 14 years ago wants answers
EXCLUSIVE: Sister of man stabbed to death in Piedmont Park 14 years ago wants answers
Patrick Boland, right, was killed in Piedmont Park 14 years ago.
EXCLUSIVE: Sister of man stabbed to death in Piedmont Park 14 years ago wants answers
A hearing on a motion by Donald Trump’s attorneys to stop Fulton County District Attorney Fani...
Hearing set on Trump’s motion to stop Fulton DA in election investigation
Dog attacked by a copperhead snake, owner says.
Copperhead snake bites dog in the eye in Roswell neighborhood