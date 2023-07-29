First Alert: Feeling closer to 100 today with evening storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A few showers will be possible this morning under mostly cloudy skies as a low spins off the Atlantic coast near Savannah.

After the morning showers, much of the early afternoon should stay dry, but hot with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s, feeling more like the upper 90s near 100.

Come the early evening, a few storms will drop in from the north and continue through sunset. A storm or two could be strong to severe very much like yesterday.

A few storms could linger into the overnight, but we will have a dry start to tomorrow morning with temperatures in the mid 70s.

We turn up the heat even more tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. We continue our First Alert tomorrow and Monday due to the heat, as feels like temperatures will climb into the triple digits.

Next week looks mainly dry, but still hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90s each day.

A few isolated storms will be possible starting Wednesday, with the greatest coverage of rain next work and school week being Friday.

Few showers possible this morning, especially south and east of the city. (Atlanta News First)

Storms roll in from north to south tonight. Isolated storm could be strong. (Atlanta News First)

Mid to upper 90s feeling more like 100+ this weekend (Atlanta News First)

First alerts today through Monday for very high heat and humidity. Storms also possible tonight. Staying hot with low to mid 90s through next week. (Atlanta News First)

