Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert: Feeling closer to 100 today with evening storms

Cloudy, unsettled, and hot day
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A few showers will be possible this morning under mostly cloudy skies as a low spins off the Atlantic coast near Savannah.

After the morning showers, much of the early afternoon should stay dry, but hot with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s, feeling more like the upper 90s near 100.

Come the early evening, a few storms will drop in from the north and continue through sunset. A storm or two could be strong to severe very much like yesterday.

A few storms could linger into the overnight, but we will have a dry start to tomorrow morning with temperatures in the mid 70s.

We turn up the heat even more tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. We continue our First Alert tomorrow and Monday due to the heat, as feels like temperatures will climb into the triple digits.

Next week looks mainly dry, but still hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90s each day.

A few isolated storms will be possible starting Wednesday, with the greatest coverage of rain next work and school week being Friday.

Few showers possible this morning, especially south and east of the city.
Few showers possible this morning, especially south and east of the city.(Atlanta News First)
Storms roll in from north to south tonight. Isolated storm could be strong.
Storms roll in from north to south tonight. Isolated storm could be strong.(Atlanta News First)
Mid to upper 90s feeling more like 100+ this weekend
Mid to upper 90s feeling more like 100+ this weekend(Atlanta News First)
First alerts today through Monday for very high heat and humidity. Storms also possible...
First alerts today through Monday for very high heat and humidity. Storms also possible tonight. Staying hot with low to mid 90s through next week.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fani Willis has said any indictments regarding Donald Trump will come before the end of August.
Security barriers at Fulton courthouse as DA nears ‘historical’ decision
Four people and a dog are dead after an overnight crash on I-75 SB in Clayton County.
3 siblings among 4 killed in fiery crash on I-75 in Clayton County, police say
D’Cuban Café
Restaurant Report Card: Zaxby’s fails with 68; D’Cuban Cafe earns 100
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country

Latest News

Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT: Feels like 100° this weekend
Fred Campagna
First Alert: Feels 100+ this weekend
FIRST ALERT THIS WEEKEND: Feels like temperatures reach 100°
FIRST ALERT THIS WEEKEND: Feels like temperatures reach 100°
Increasing Clouds Friday Give Way to Spotty Storms Saturday
First Alert Forecast: Clouds Increase this Afternoon and Hang Around Saturday