Hearing set on Trump’s motion to stop Fulton DA in election investigation

The hearing has been scheduled in the coming days at Fulton County Superior Court.
Explainer: Former President Donald Trump's alleged fake electors in Georgia
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A hearing on a motion by former President Donald Trump’s attorneys to stop Fulton County DA Fani Willis from prosecuting the former president’s alleged 2020 election meddling in Georgia has been set.

The hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 10 at Fulton County Superior Court. Judge James Stephen Schuster will preside over the hearing.

Willis has been investigating Trump’s alleged 2020 election meddling since February 2021.

In January 2021, Trump and White House staff make a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to protest the outcome of Georgia’s election.

Read: Full transcript of Donald Trump’s call to Brad Raffensperger

Willis said in May she is planning to make a “historical decision” this summer about her investigation.

In early July, two grand juries were seated in Fulton County. One is expected to decide whether or not to indict Trump.

Timeline of Donald Trump/Georgia investigation

Trump and his attorneys have made numerous efforts and requests to quash a special grand jury report and disqualify Willis.

On Thursday, security barriers were put up outside the Fulton County courthouse, fueling more online speculation Trump will face legal challenges in connection to the Georgia election incident.

