Magistrate Court of Fulton County going virtual in Aug. as Trump decision looms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you have a court date at the Magistrate Court of Fulton County in August, you may need to change your plans.

The court will hold virtual court dates via Zoom throughout the month. Dates will be held July 31, Aug. 1, Aug. 7, Aug. 8, Aug. 10, Aug. 11, Aug. 14, Aug. 15, Aug. 17 and Aug. 18.

Security barriers were erected near the Fulton County courthouse earlier this month, fueling speculation that former president Donald Trump will face charges from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office relating to the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accused Trump of “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Trump called Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensberger after Pres. Biden won Georgia, asking Raffensberger to “find 11,780 votes” and overturn the election results.

Willis has stated a decision will come by the end of August.

If you don’t have a Zoom link and need one, you can contact the courthouse at 404-613-5313 or magistrate.jarequests@fultoncountyga.gov.

