Multiple ATM machines stolen overnight, Atlanta police say

Conley Food Mart
Conley Food Mart(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police said multiple ATM machines were stolen from stores in Atlanta overnight.

The machines were reportedly stolen between 3:30 and 4 a.m. at the Conley Food Mart at 807 Conley Road SE and Mulu Mart at 1265 Lee St. SW.

The burglars at the Conley Food Mart reportedly damaged the front door and stole a machine and cigarettes. Police reported seeing damage to the inside of the store.

Burglars reportedly drove a car into the Mulu Mart to break in before stealing an ATM machine.

Police could not confirm the burglaries were related in a statement to Atlanta News First.

