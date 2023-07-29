Truist Park prepping for hot temps, allowing sealed water bottles into games

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With high temperatures predicted over the next week, the Atlanta Braves will have the following precautions in place throughout the homestand to help fans stay cool while attending a game at Truist Park.

Fans are allowed to bring one sealed plastic bottle of water, one bag of food, and one bottle of non-aerosol sunscreen per game ticket.

Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Braves cap to stay shaded and cool.

Cooling stations inside the park are located at 1st and 3rd Base Elevator Lobbies on Lower Level.

Battery-operated, handheld fans and misters are allowed.

Umbrellas are permitted as long as they don’t block other fans’ view of the game, according to the Truist Park guidelines.

The below ice-water stations will be set up and in place throughout the homestand:

Left Field Gate

Chop House Gate

Right Field Gate

1st Base Gate

3rd Base Gate

Sandlot

1st Base LL Premium Lobby

3rd Base LL Premium Lobby

Jim Beam Lounge (ticket specific)

Chippers Corner (ticket specific)

Outside of Wahlburgers in The Battery Atlanta

Delta Wing (Outside 3rd Base Gate)

During Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta News First spoke with fans heading inside the gates at Truist. They planned to take advantage of the cooling and hydration stations.

“It feels like it’s 100 degrees outside. I’m burning up,” Peyton Franklin said. “I’ve been here a lot of times, but I’ve never been this warm.”

“It’s been hot the past few weeks at the Braves games. But it’s still fun,” Tobias Leventhal said.

