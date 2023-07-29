Young entrepreneurs compete for thousands of dollars in grant money to support their businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you think contestants on Shark Tank are impressive, you would love watching the most recent Youth Mean Business competitors.

“I have been practicing, I have been paying attention when the speakers have been talking all week and I have learned a lot of new things,” said Reed Palmer 11 years old.

9 young entrepreneurs are trying to prove their businesses worthy of thousands of dollars in grant money. There was an application process to get to this level, competitors came from Georgia, Texas, California and Kentucky.

“What the kids believe is that they are pitching for 5,000 dollars in grants. They believe there is going to be one winner...everyone is going to get a $2500 check and then we have a grand prize winner that will get five thousand dollars,” said Evana Oli with Youth Mean Business (YMB).

They have been working all week, listening to speakers in the community, working with mentors and getting ready for their pitch in front of the judges.

This is all the work of Youth Mean Business, a new organization created to jump-start young entrepreneurs by providing mentors, connections and yes, capital. The crew was formed to support kids all the way through entrepreneurship.

“We have to put the money behind our words,” said Oli.

“There are a lot of programs to encourage kids to start businesses, and a lot of kids do want to do that but once they start they are kind of on their own....our goal is to bridge that gap,” said Zoe Oli, Youth Mean Business (YMB) and CEO of Beautiful Curly Me.

