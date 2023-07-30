Back to School
Authorities seeking witnesses after 1 shot at Morgan County party

Morgan County authorities investigating shooting at party
Morgan County authorities investigating shooting at party(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are looking for witnesses after a person was shot at a party in Morgan County.

Gunfire rang out early Sunday along the 1500 block of Bethany Road. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was shot and is in the hospital in critical condition.

About 200 to 300 people were believed to have attended the outdoor party, however, no suspects or arrests have been announced at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact Morgan County Sheriff’s Office lead investigator Sgt. Chase Young at 706-342-1507. Anonymous tips can be made to 706-342-1000 or by sending an email to tipline@morgancountyga.gov.

