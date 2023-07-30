Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert: Feeling more like 100+ this afternoon paired with more scattered storms

A couple storms could be strong
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a stormy night, we start Sunday on a much quieter note.

A few showers will be possible north of the city for the morning, but most of us will be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today is a First Alert to give you a heads up that it will be a very hot day. While temperatures will generally climb into the low 90s, it will feel more like the upper 90s to triple digits.

A heat advisory is in effect for our far southern counties from 11 AM - 9 PM , where heat index values could climb up to 106 degrees.

The work week, and school week for many, starts on a pleasant note. Humidity will drop through the overnight leaving us with a hot, but drier day tomorrow and Tuesday.

Temperatures both Monday and Tuesday morning will be a touch cooler as well in the low 70s for the students getting on the bus for the first days of school.

The second half of the week looks unsettled, with waves of showers and storms increasingly likely come Thursday through the start of the weekend.

The higher coverage of rain will knock temperatures out of the mid to upper 90s, and into the upper 80s to low 90s.

High temperatures will climb into the low 90s today
High temperatures will climb into the low 90s today(Atlanta News First)
First Alert for heat today. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s to triple digits...
First Alert for heat today. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s to triple digits today.(Atlanta News First)
Storms will be possible this afternoon. Any storms that roll in could be on the strong side.
Storms will be possible this afternoon. Any storms that roll in could be on the strong side.(Atlanta News First)
Low 90s feeling hotter today with a few afternoon storms possible. Hot and dry to start the...
Low 90s feeling hotter today with a few afternoon storms possible. Hot and dry to start the week. Low 90s and unsettled second half of the week.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase White and his parents
‘Miracle after miracle’: Father shares progress of son initially pronounced brain dead after crash
Melvin Briggs
Man arrested, charged with murder in Conyers, sheriff’s office says
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country
Four people and a dog are dead after an overnight crash on I-75 SB in Clayton County.
3 siblings among 4 killed in fiery crash on I-75 in Clayton County, police say
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil. It usually infects...
Georgia resident dies from rare ‘brain-eating’ infection, health department says

Latest News

Hot weather, few storms are in the forecast.
First Alert | Hot temperatures, spotty storms may impact plans
Hot weather, few storms are in the forecast.
VIDEO FORECAST | Heat stays... as does a chance of hit-or-miss storms!
Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT: Feels like 100° this weekend
Fred Campagna
First Alert: Feels 100+ this weekend