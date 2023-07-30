First Alert: Feeling more like 100+ this afternoon paired with more scattered storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a stormy night, we start Sunday on a much quieter note.

A few showers will be possible north of the city for the morning, but most of us will be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today is a First Alert to give you a heads up that it will be a very hot day. While temperatures will generally climb into the low 90s, it will feel more like the upper 90s to triple digits.

A heat advisory is in effect for our far southern counties from 11 AM - 9 PM , where heat index values could climb up to 106 degrees.

The work week, and school week for many, starts on a pleasant note. Humidity will drop through the overnight leaving us with a hot, but drier day tomorrow and Tuesday.

Temperatures both Monday and Tuesday morning will be a touch cooler as well in the low 70s for the students getting on the bus for the first days of school.

The second half of the week looks unsettled, with waves of showers and storms increasingly likely come Thursday through the start of the weekend.

The higher coverage of rain will knock temperatures out of the mid to upper 90s, and into the upper 80s to low 90s.

