‘French’s Mustard Mobile’ pop-up event coming to Atlanta’s Ponce City Market
The company is celebrating National Mustard Day and its new Mustard Skittles
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The ‘Mustard Mobile’ is coming to Atlanta to celebrate National Mustard Day!
The bright yellow French’s brand bus will be making a stop at Ponce City Market on Monday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fans are invited to join the fun and try the all-new French’s Mustard Skittles and snag some branded swag.
