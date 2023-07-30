‘French’s Mustard Mobile’ pop-up event coming to Atlanta’s Ponce City Market

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The ‘Mustard Mobile’ is coming to Atlanta to celebrate National Mustard Day!

The bright yellow French’s brand bus will be making a stop at Ponce City Market on Monday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fans are invited to join the fun and try the all-new French’s Mustard Skittles and snag some branded swag.

