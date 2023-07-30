Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘French’s Mustard Mobile’ pop-up event coming to Atlanta’s Ponce City Market

The company is celebrating National Mustard Day and its new Mustard Skittles
Would you try mustard skittles?
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The ‘Mustard Mobile’ is coming to Atlanta to celebrate National Mustard Day!

The bright yellow French’s brand bus will be making a stop at Ponce City Market on Monday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fans are invited to join the fun and try the all-new French’s Mustard Skittles and snag some branded swag.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase White and his parents
‘Miracle after miracle’: Father shares progress of son initially pronounced brain dead after crash
Melvin Briggs
Man arrested, charged with murder in Conyers, sheriff’s office says
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country
Four people and a dog are dead after an overnight crash on I-75 SB in Clayton County.
3 siblings among 4 killed in fiery crash on I-75 in Clayton County, police say
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil. It usually infects...
Georgia resident dies from rare ‘brain-eating’ infection, health department says

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man shot in leg while trying to break up argument in Buckhead, police say
Spin the Block
Morehouse graduate organizes ‘Spin the Block’ cleanup effort
Lake Lanier
Forsyth County man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier identified
Morgan County authorities investigating shooting at party
Authorities seeking witnesses after 1 shot at Morgan County party