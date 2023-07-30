Man shot after hitting another man with a stick, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was hospitalized after another man shot him in self-defense, according to Atlanta police.

Officers responded to 275 Pryor Street SW around 4:15 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds to both arms. He had reportedly gotten into an argument with another man over food, then hit the man with a “large stick.”

The other man then shot him. Both were taken to the hospital.

Police said the man shot was arrested and “charged accordingly,” but did not specify what charges he faced.

