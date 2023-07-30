Back to School
Man shot in leg while trying to break up argument in Buckhead, police say

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who Atlanta police say was trying to break up a fight is in the hospital after being shot in the leg.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Peachtree Road Saturday night at around 11 p.m.

When they got to the scene, they found a 33-year-old man visibly injured in the parking lot of a Japanese restaurant. Investigators believe the man tried to break up a dispute between a man and a woman and was allegedly shot by the man.

The two ran off before police arrived. Their identities are unknown at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

