Morehouse graduate organizes ‘Spin the Block’ cleanup effort

The hot weather did not stop dozens of volunteers from cleaning up Atlanta’s streets
Spin the Block
Spin the Block(WANF)
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s safe to call photographer Cameron Kirkland, known as Kirk, an adopted Atlantan.

“That love, that southern hospitality that Atlanta has shown me has really changed my life and shaped my life in so many different ways,” said Kirk.

He has photographed many notable celebrities and founded Cam Kirk Studios as well as his own foundation. Kirkland believes with all that success, comes some responsibility.

“I have to pay it forward. I have to pay it back. I have to give it back to this city,” he said.

He rounded up dozens of volunteers for their quarterly “Spin the Block” initiative on Sunday morning outside his studios on Forsyth Street.

“We pick up trash, while along the way we do a number of photo and content creation elements. It’s our way of giving back to the city of Atlanta and specifically our neighborhood,” he said.

Volunteers also got a chance to network and participate in a photo contest.

“You don’t want to walk around in trash because it’s kind of discouraging,” said Jamaree Woods, a volunteer.

Kirk invited Atlanta rapper and actor Big Bank, who said he’s motivated to keep his city beautiful.

“I’m here for the cause. You’re going to see me doing a lot more of this though,” he said.

Kirk said he already partnered with Sprite to place more trash and recycling bins in the neighborhood, making it easier for all to keep Atlanta clean.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

