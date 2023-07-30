Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Ronald Acuña homers, steals 50th base in Braves’ 11-5 win over Brewers

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) and Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini (7) watch...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) and Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini (7) watch Acuna's two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ronald Acuña hit his 24th home run and stole his 50th base, and the Atlanta Braves used a six-run first inning to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-5 on Saturday night.

Bryce Elder (8-2) shut down the Brewers after being staked to the big lead. He allowed one run and four hits while striking out three in seven innings.

Taylor Hearn allowed four runs in the eighth for the Braves before Michael Tonkin closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.

Acuña went 3 for 4 with two runs, two RBIs, a home run, a steal and a walk. He is on pace for 39 home runs and 79 steals for the season.

Marcel Ozuna was 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs, Austin Riley and Orlando Arcia both had two hits and every starter in the Atlanta lineup had at least one hit for the second consecutive game. According to Elias, the Braves last accomplished that in 1996 and the only other team to do it this year is the Rockies, who have done it twice.

Julio Teheran, who pitched well against his former team a week ago, gave up nine runs and 11 hits — including three home runs — in five innings. Teheran (2-5), who spent nine seasons with the Braves, gave up just one run in six innings against them last Sunday.

William Contreras was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning for the Brewers.

The Braves jumped out early, opening the game with four straight singles. After a sacrifice fly by Travis d’Arnaud, Ozuna had an RBI double and Eddie Rosario followed with a home run for a 6-0 lead. It was the sixth time this season the Braves have scored at least five runs in the first, and they have 107 first-inning runs in 102 games.

Ozuna became the fifth Braves player with at least 20 home runs when he hit a solo shot to right-center field in the fifth inning, then added another solo homer in the seventh.

Trailing 11-1 in the eighth, the Brewers scored four runs on Contreras’ three-run homer and an RBI single by Joey Wiemer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fani Willis has said any indictments regarding Donald Trump will come before the end of August.
Security barriers at Fulton courthouse as DA nears ‘historical’ decision
Four people and a dog are dead after an overnight crash on I-75 SB in Clayton County.
3 siblings among 4 killed in fiery crash on I-75 in Clayton County, police say
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country
D’Cuban Café
Restaurant Report Card: Zaxby’s fails with 68; D’Cuban Cafe earns 100
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax

Latest News

Booker T. Washington High School chosen as Hank Aaron All Star School
Braves help clean up baseball and softball fields at Booker T. Washington High School
Atlanta Braves City Connect jerseys photographed during Spring Training at Cool Today Park on...
Atlanta Braves celebrate week of Hank Aaron through community-building initiatives
FILE - Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Pierce Johnson throws in the ninth inning of a baseball...
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
Hall of Fame inductee Fred McGriff poses for a picture during the National Baseball Hall of...
Scott Rolen credits his parents, Fred McGriff thanks fellow players at Hall of Fame induction