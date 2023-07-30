Sharp rise in gas prices socks Metro Atlantans in the wallet

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With gas prices on the upslope, Metro residents like Lenny Lopez and his Jeep Gladiator are getting socked in the wallet.

“It used to be about $60 to fill up,” Lopez said. “Now, I’m paying about $80.”

That’s not a gradual rise; it’s happened quickly. Gas prices have jumped $0.20 in just the past week. At stations like the one Lopez filled up at, gas was $3.99 for regular unleaded.

“From $3.19 to $3.39 to $3.49 to $3.59 to this,” Lopez said. “I don’t even want to go outside anymore.”

The rise is due to an economic one-two punch. Saudi Arabia and Russia have curtailed their production and the United States has stopped tapping into its reserves.

“It’s depressing,” Lopez said. “I still have to go to work, and I deliver car parts.”

Lopez isn’t alone. The quick rise has taken many drivers by surprise.

“They’re almost at $4 per gallon,” said Evan Adegbay. “Not too long ago, they were at $2.50, I believe. It’s almost about $70-$80 to fill up my Mercedes.”

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price for gas in Metro Atlanta is $3.56, but with worldwide production curtailed, those prices are expected to continue depleting bank accounts.

“I’m going to have to look for another home job, because this is not it,” Lopez admitted.

The question becomes how high will prices go? Because with school returning and summer sweltering, daily expenses aren’t going down.

“Instead of buying more food for the week—I couldn’t even do that—and paying rent, I have to worry about gas and how to get to work,” Lopez said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.