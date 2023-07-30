Students and parents learn life-saving CPR ahead of school year

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Justin Cutter knew why he wanted to work in healthcare a long time ago.

“It’s an amazing rewarding feeling knowing you brought somebody back to life and gave them a second chance at living with their family or loved ones,” said Cutter.

He works for American Medical Response, and responds to emergencies on a daily basis. But sometimes he could use some help. He said bystanders’ knowledge of CPR or lack thereof, can also be the difference between life and death.

“It helps with giving people the best survival chance possible prior to our arrival,” he said.

That’s why he set up a training session at the back-to-school backpack giveaway at Clarkston First Baptist Church. The event was put on through a partnership between Dekalb County leaders and the church.

“Most of the time when you have a medical emergency, that emergency is going to happen when you are in front of your family,” said Tavorris Jefferson, paramedic supervisor.

Jefferson said CPR gives the person a better chance to live, because it buys precious time.

“You want to be there to help if there is a medical emergency in your presence versus not being able to help,” said Jefferson.

Students got the opportunity to get equipped for school, but also equipped to save a life. CPR can double or even triple the chance of survival if performed quickly, according to the American Heart Association.

