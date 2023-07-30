Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Students and parents learn life-saving CPR ahead of school year

CPR can double or even triple the chance of survival, according to the American Heart Association.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Justin Cutter knew why he wanted to work in healthcare a long time ago.

“It’s an amazing rewarding feeling knowing you brought somebody back to life and gave them a second chance at living with their family or loved ones,” said Cutter.

He works for American Medical Response, and responds to emergencies on a daily basis. But sometimes he could use some help. He said bystanders’ knowledge of CPR or lack thereof, can also be the difference between life and death.

“It helps with giving people the best survival chance possible prior to our arrival,” he said.

That’s why he set up a training session at the back-to-school backpack giveaway at Clarkston First Baptist Church. The event was put on through a partnership between Dekalb County leaders and the church.

“Most of the time when you have a medical emergency, that emergency is going to happen when you are in front of your family,” said Tavorris Jefferson, paramedic supervisor.

Jefferson said CPR gives the person a better chance to live, because it buys precious time.

“You want to be there to help if there is a medical emergency in your presence versus not being able to help,” said Jefferson.

Students got the opportunity to get equipped for school, but also equipped to save a life. CPR can double or even triple the chance of survival if performed quickly, according to the American Heart Association.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fani Willis has said any indictments regarding Donald Trump will come before the end of August.
Security barriers at Fulton courthouse as DA nears ‘historical’ decision
Four people and a dog are dead after an overnight crash on I-75 SB in Clayton County.
3 siblings among 4 killed in fiery crash on I-75 in Clayton County, police say
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country
D’Cuban Café
Restaurant Report Card: Zaxby’s fails with 68; D’Cuban Cafe earns 100
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax

Latest News

CPR can double or even triple the chance of survival, according to the American Heart...
Students and parents learn life-saving CPR ahead of school year
Gas prices have jumped $0.20 in just the past week.
Sharp rise in gas prices socks Metro Atlantans in the wallet
1 critically injured in car crash and vehicle fire, DeKalb fire department says
The cost of filling up in Atlanta, GA on July 29, 2023.
Sharp rise in gas prices socks Metro Atlantans in the wallet