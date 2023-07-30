Back to School
Taylor Fritz wins the Atlanta Open for his sixth career ATP Tour title

Taylor Fritz of the US celebrates after beating Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in a first round...
Taylor Fritz of the US celebrates after beating Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in a first round singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) - Taylor Fritz won his sixth career title Sunday, beating Aleksandar Vukic of Australia 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4 at the Atlanta Open.

The top seed and highest-ranked American at No. 9 tuned up for the U.S. Open with his second victory of the season on hard courts, having won the Delray Beach title in February.

He appeared en route to winning this title easily, reaching the final without dropping a set and then holding two match points while leading 6-5 in the second with Vukic serving. But the Australian erased those and then won the tiebreaker to force the deciding set.

Fritz, 25, recovered to take the third and deny Vukic his first ATP Tour title.

The 27-year-old Vukic, who played collegiately at Illinois, will rise to a career-high No. 62 in the ATP rankings. He would have climbed into the top 50 with a victory.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

