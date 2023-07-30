Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

WATCH: Officers pull unconscious man from burning car

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CNN) – Dramatic video out of Texas caught the moment officers pulled a man from a burning car.

Police in White Settlement, Texas, said they responded to a report of a car hitting a pole early Saturday morning.

The responding officers found two people in the car.

The driver was able to get out safely, but a male passenger was unconscious and unable to get out.

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).

Officers quickly pulled the man from the burning car until medics could arrive.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase White and his parents
‘Miracle after miracle’: Father shares progress of son initially pronounced brain dead after crash
Melvin Briggs
Man arrested, charged with murder in Conyers, sheriff’s office says
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country
Four people and a dog are dead after an overnight crash on I-75 SB in Clayton County.
3 siblings among 4 killed in fiery crash on I-75 in Clayton County, police say
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil. It usually infects...
Georgia resident dies from rare ‘brain-eating’ infection, health department says

Latest News

FILE - Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city's east side just...
One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say
Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE:...
Dashcam video shows officers pulling man from burning car
Advertisements for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" appear at AMC Theaters at The Grove on...
The ‘Barbie’ bonanza continues at the box office, ‘Oppenheimer’ holds the No. 2 spot
Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE:...
Bodycam video shows officers pulling a man from a burning car