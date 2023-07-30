Woman shot after breaking into apartment, Atlanta police say
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was hospitalized after being shot while breaking into an apartment, according to Atlanta police.
Officers responded to 3146 Reeves Circle NW around 4:15 a.m. and found a woman with gunshot wounds to her legs. She had reportedly broken into the apartment of a “known female” who shot her.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.