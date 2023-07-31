Officer shoots 1 in Brookhaven after reports of ‘armed person,’ investigation underway

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A heavy police presence was reported in Brookhaven after reports of an armed person led to an officer-involved shooting incident.

Police responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to Peachtree Road and Town Boulevard.

One person was shot, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.

Police did not say who was shot and what led up to the shooting incident. Police did say the officer involved in the incident is okay. The individual shot was taken to an area hospital, according to police.

The Brookhaven Police Department said the entrance to Town Boulevard is closed.

“Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the incident.

Atlanta News First has crews headed to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story.

