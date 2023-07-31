Back to School
1st US nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation in Georgia

FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on...
FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on Jan. 20, 2023, in Waynesboro, Ga., with the cooling towers of older Units 1 and 2 billowing steam in the background. Company officials announced Monday, July 31, 2023, that Unit 3 has reached commercial operation after years of delays and billions in cost overruns. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A new reactor at a nuclear power plant in Georgia has entered commercial operation.

Georgia Power Co. announced Monday that Unit 3 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, has completed testing and is now sending power to the grid reliably.

It’s the first new American reactor built from scratch in decades.

At its full output, Unit 3 can power 500,000 homes and businesses.

Utilities in Georgia, Florida and Alabama are buying the electricity.

A fourth reactor is nearing completion at the site, where two earlier reactors have been generating electricity for decades.

The third and fourth reactors were supposed to cost $14 billion, but are projected to cost owners $31 billion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

