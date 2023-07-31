Back to School
3 siblings killed in crash on I-75 in Clayton County identified by family

The scene of a deadly early-morning crash that claimed the lives of four people on I-75 SB in Clayton County.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three siblings killed in a crash early Friday morning on I-75 in Clayton County have been identified by the family.

According to a verified GoFundMe account set up by a family member, 14-year-old Jovany, 18-year-old Brenda, and 21-year-old Carl Pamphile were killed just after 1 a.m. on I-75 South near the I-285 exit after clipping another car, crashing into a tree, and catching fire. The family’s beloved dog Zoe also died in the crash.

One other person in the car with the Pamphile siblings who was also killed in the crash still hasn’t been identified by officials.

The GoFundMe has been set up to help with memorial costs for all three Pamphile siblings.

