61-year-old man dies in drowning at Lake Lanier

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 61-year-old man died in a drowning at Lake Lanier — just a day after another person died from jumping into the lake and was electrocuted.

Gwinnett County authorities said they received a 911 call from a group of boaters Saturday evening at around 7:24 p.m. near East Bank Park.

The caller told fire rescue crews that a friend, later identified as Tracey Stewart, on board their boat had jumped into the lake and quickly became distressed, asking them to throw him a lifejacket. But, by the time they could grab a lifejacket, the caller said he was already underwater.

When rescue teams got to the scene, they were able to find the boat with six people on board and bring them safely to shore. After 45 minutes of searching, rescue teams, along with the Department of Natural Resources, were able to find his body about 110 feet below the water’s surface using the location of an Apple Watch he was wearing and a side-scan sonar system, according to officials.

Stewart was pronounced dead on the scene.

Just a day earlier, another man, 24-year-old Thomas Shepard Milner, died after jumping into Lake Lanier from his family’s dock near Dove Trail.

Investigators said Milner appeared to have been electrocuted when he entered the water, which happened on Thursday.

When neighbors heard Milner scream for help, they stepped in to help and took a boat out to Milner, at one point jumping in the water after him, the Forsyth County sheriff’s office said. The person who pulled Milner out of the water reported feeling a burning sensation which they immediately recognized as an electric shock.

The 24-year-old was rushed to Northside Forsyth Hospital. He died from his injuries on Friday.

According to Milner’s mom, the dock at their lake property was less than three years old and outfitted with electricity by a licensed electrician.

The total number of people who died in 2023 after entering the waters of Lake Lanier is now six.

