An Atlanta man was reported missing and endangered. His car was found near a boat ramp

Robert G. Ballard,
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New clues have deputies searching for answers after an Atlanta man was reported missing and endangered.

Robert G. Ballard, 61, was reported missing in Atlanta, and, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, his car was just found near the Parks Mill Road boat ramp.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office along with Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources and Greene County Fire Rescue are in the area attempting to find him, they said.

If you have any information on Ballard’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call 911.

