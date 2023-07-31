Back to School
APD: Pedestrian struck, killed on Downtown Connector

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Downtown Connector Monday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD officials said the accident happened on I-75/85 northbound at 14th Street NW.

Police have not released details of what led up to the accident or the name of the person deceased.

This is a developing story. Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

