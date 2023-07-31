Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta Braves acquire veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez catches a fly ball for the out on Los Angeles Dodgers'...
Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez catches a fly ball for the out on Los Angeles Dodgers' Jonny Deluca during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 9-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Atlanta Braves added veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The major league-leading Braves sent left-hander Taylor Hearn to Kansas City for the 28-year-old Lopez, who can play shortstop, second base and third.

Hearn was designated for assignment by Texas on July 19. He was traded to Atlanta last week for cash, and he got one out in his only appearance with the Braves on Saturday.

Lopez hit .213 with 13 RBIs in 68 games with Kansas City this season. He is a .248 hitter with five homers and 119 RBIs in 520 career games — all with the Royals.

He was selected by Kansas City in the fifth round of the 2016 amateur draft and made his big league debut in 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Thomas Shepard Milner
Forsyth County man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier identified
Chase White and his parents
‘Miracle after miracle’: Father shares progress of son initially pronounced brain dead after crash
Melvin Briggs
Man arrested, charged with murder in Conyers, sheriff’s office says
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country
Four people and a dog are dead after an overnight crash on I-75 SB in Clayton County.
3 siblings among 4 killed in fiery crash on I-75 in Clayton County, police say

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson reacts following a three-run home run during the third inning of a...
Olson drives in 5 with 2 HRs, including go-ahead shot, as Braves sweep Brewers 8-6
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) and Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini (7) watch...
Ronald Acuña homers, steals 50th base in Braves’ 11-5 win over Brewers
Booker T. Washington High School chosen as Hank Aaron All Star School
Braves help clean up baseball and softball fields at Booker T. Washington High School
Atlanta Braves City Connect jerseys photographed during Spring Training at Cool Today Park on...
Atlanta Braves celebrate week of Hank Aaron through community-building initiatives