Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

ATLVault: MLK Jr. delivers ‘I Have a Dream,’ 60 years ago

One of the world’s most celebrated and influential speeches was delivered on August 28, 1963
60 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. delivers the 'I Have a Dream' speech
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the world’s most celebrated and influential speeches was delivered 60 years ago.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., made his now-famous “I Have a Dream” speech on August 28, 1963, capping the “March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom” event.

ATLVAULT: Bringing new life and new perspectives to Atlanta’s vibrant history

ATLVault | Bringing Atlanta's vibrant history to life
Atlanta is a city thriving with historical identity, heroic figures and thrilling adventures....
Behind the Investigation With Atlanta News First
Behind the Investigation podcasts

Listen to all of Atlanta News First’s podcasts, now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music, and all of your favorite podcasting platforms.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Thomas Shepard Milner
Forsyth County man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier identified
Woman shot after breaking into apartment, Atlanta police say
Chase White and his parents
‘Miracle after miracle’: Father shares progress of son initially pronounced brain dead after crash
Police car
Burglars pretend to be police, rob multiple Gwinnett County homes, police say
Morgan County authorities investigating shooting at party
Authorities seeking witnesses after 1 shot at Morgan County party

Latest News

The incident happened on Saturday.
61-year-old man dies in drowning at Lake Lanier
A racial equity group is calling for systematic changes to Metro Atlanta school districts’...
Racial equity group, mom calling for changes in Metro Atlanta schools’ student discipline after son suspended on first infraction
Martin Luther King, Jr. addresses the public. (Source: Wikicommons)
READ: Full text of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s, ‘I Have a Dream’ speech
Dignitaries cut the ribbon on Gwinnett County's Police Training Center expansion
Gwinnett County leaders cut ribbon on police training center expansion