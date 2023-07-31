ATLVault: MLK Jr. delivers ‘I Have a Dream,’ 60 years ago
One of the world’s most celebrated and influential speeches was delivered on August 28, 1963
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the world’s most celebrated and influential speeches was delivered 60 years ago.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., made his now-famous “I Have a Dream” speech on August 28, 1963, capping the “March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom” event.
