City appeals after judge OKs referendum petition on police training center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Atlanta filed an appeal and a motion for stay after opponents of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center won a legal victory last week in their efforts to place the measure on a ballot.

The appeal, which can be read here, was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Georgia.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Howard Cohen - who sits on the same court - ruled last week DeKalb County residents and others living outside of Atlanta city limits can begin collecting signatures for a referendum petition aimed at placing the center on a November ballot. The ruling also allows for 60 additional days for signature collections once the clerk issues the new petitions.

Last month, critics of the center filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta, claiming city leaders are “illegally stonewalling” the process to add a referendum to an upcoming ballot. Opponents said Atlanta voters should decide if the facility should be built.

The lawsuit effort came after the Atlanta city council approved $31 million in public funding for the facility. The city will also be responsible for roughly $36 million for a 30-year lease agreement with the Atlanta Police Foundation. Opponents said Atlanta voters should decide if the facility should be built.

Construction is set to begin next month and, according to the city, will have a soft opening in December 2024.

Before a referendum can be added to a ballot, opponents will need signatures of 15% of the Atlanta electorate, roughly 70,000 people. The coalition for the referendum reported having more than 30,000 signatures as of last week.

The facility will be on 85 acres of city-owned forest in DeKalb County which was once home to the old Atlanta prison farm. The Atlanta Police Foundation says firefighters and first responders will also use the site which will include a 12-acre emergency vehicle operations course and a mock city for real-world training.

Opponents of the facility worry about the militarization of police and what they claim is the destruction of one of the last green spaces in the area. Activists frequently occupied the site, living in tents and encampments in the forest.

Police cleared out the encampments multiple times. During one of the sweeps, protestor Manuel “Tortugita” Teran was killed during a shootout with Georgia State Patrol officers. An independent autopsy revealed that Teran’s body had 57 gunshot wounds. The incident was not recorded on body cameras, which led the Atlanta City Council to pass a resolution urging state lawmakers to mandate body cameras for state troopers.

While anyone can now help canvass for signatures, only Atlanta residents can sign the petitions and vote on the issue should it make it onto the November ballot.

