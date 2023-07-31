Back to School
DeKalb County man who shot suspected car thief found guilty of murder

Mugshot: Josiah Gilbert
Mugshot: Josiah Gilbert(DeKalb County District Attorney)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County man who shot and killed someone he believed was breaking into his car has been found guilty, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced Monday.

A jury convicted Josiah Gilbert, 31, on charges of voluntary manslaughter, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection to the June 2017 incident on Candler Road.

According to Atlanta police, Gilbert told officers he had heard someone breaking into his car, grabbed his firearm, and went to investigate.

The victim, who remains unidentified, was fatally shot in the back of the head from about 40 yards away, investigators said.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25.

