DeKalb County Schools service air conditioning units before first day back

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the sweltering 90-degree heat, DeKalb County maintenance workers cleaned the chiller at Henderson Mill Elementary, one week before the first day of school.

“With this blistering heat that we have right now, a lot of our A/C units are working overtime and are trying to keep up with that hot weather, so units are going to go down,” DeKalb County Schools COO Erick Hofstetter said.

There are 140 schools and 14 million square feet of conditioned space across the county. As a result, it’s a yearlong process to maintain the air conditioning units.

“Units are going to go down. Our guys are going to respond, our team members are going to respond and we’re going to get that fixed and if we can’t we have portable spa coolers at a minimum that we can bring into the classrooms and or offices and plug them in and get cool air running again until we can get that unit repaired,” Hofstetter said.

It’s a similar scenario at other school districts across metro Atlanta. As of right now, Cobb, Gwinnett and Fulton counties are all reporting no outages and fully functioning units.

“The team is here around the clock. We are monitoring all the air conditioning right now. We’re using all the building automation. We have teams on standby here in DeKalb County Schools and here on the first day of school, we’re going to have a member from our facilities services team present at every one of our 140 schools and that is there to be our first response in case something happens,” Hofstetter said.

