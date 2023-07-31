Developer to break ground on second micro-community after College Park success

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta’s first Black-owned micro-community is already inspiring a second development.

When Janis Williams decided to downsize from her 5-bedroom home she turned to South Park Cottages, a micro-community in College Park.

“It’s a really good deal for me,” Williams said. “I think it’s the best thing I’ve bought in a long time.

The two-story homes are all under 1,000 square feet and feature a full kitchen, bathroom, and living space. The man behind the project is Booker. T. Washington. He’s no relation to the famous American icon but a visionary in his own right.

“It was unbelievable until we made it believable,” Washington said.

Washington and his team at Techie Homes are planning to break ground on another micro-community this fall in Union City.

Union Park Cottages will include 26 homes and mixed-use retail. The one- and two-bedroom homes, some of which will be single-level models, will sit on about 2 acres of land off Shannon Parkway, near Atlanta Metro Studios, with starting prices under $200,000.

“These communities are heavy in renters,” Washington explained. “College Park has over 70% of its residents that rent. Union City has over 60-something percent of its population that rent. We need to provide home ownership options however we can find them.”

Washington says homeowners at Union Park Cottages will also have the opportunity to grow their income with the help of the retail space.

“Our purpose is not just about selling homes, our purpose is about growing wealth and decreasing the gap,” he added.

Washington believes blighted and urban communities deserve developments like this and he’s emboldened to make it happen.

“Our community has embodied it,” he said. “I feel like we’re on the right path.”

Washington said they already have a waiting list of around 3,000 interested buyers. To join or learn more about the development, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.