First Alert Forecast: Comfortable this evening, Trending hot Tuesday

Not as humid tomorrow.
By Patrick Pete
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

While temperatures are hot this after, dewpoints have dropped over the last few hours -- making it more manageable than most of last week. Mostly clear skies tonight, with most locations dipping into the upper 60s, lower 70s. Tuesday will be gorgeous -- lots of sunshine, highs in the low to mid 90s, with lower humidity sticking around. A few more clouds will enter the forecast Wednesday and it will be a little muggy by afternoon. Humidity starts creeping back towards the uncomfortable territory by Thursday.

Hot for the bus ride home!
Hot for the bus ride home!(Atlanta News First)

Multiple First Alerts

Northwesterly flow will return to the region by Thursday, which will re-introduce pulse thunderstorms into the forecast. Scattered storms will begin moving into the area Thursday afternoon and will come in multiple rounds through Friday. It’s still several days away, but this is a setup that will require us to watch for strong to severe storms.

Scattered storms likely Thursday & Friday
Scattered storms likely Thursday & Friday(Atlanta News First)

Weekend Outlook

The forecast has trended drier for Saturday, so we’ve dropped the rain chance to 20%. Looks like the better chance for rain/storms will return by Sunday afternoon/evening.

Scattered storms return Thursday
Scattered storms return Thursday(Atlanta News First)

