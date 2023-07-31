First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry start to the week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

The work and school week for some students across North Georgia kicks off on a hot note.

High temperatures will climb into the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Thankfully, the humidity will be a touch lower and a nice breeze will be in place, so it will be a pleasant day despite the heat.

Through the overnight, lows will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s, so expect a nice morning at the bus stop for the students headed back tomorrow!

We stay dry and hot tomorrow with highs in the low 90s, but our pattern begins to change come Wednesday.

Wednesday will carry a 20% coverage of showers and storms with highs generally in the upper 80s.

We have issued a First Alert for Thursday and Friday as confidence is increasing that we will have storm complexes roll in from the north during the day.

This type of pattern is tough to forecast when it comes to the timing of these complexes, but this kind of pattern is known to generate some strong storms with damaging straight-line wind and heavy rain.

Temperatures will only climb into the mid 80s come the end of the week because of the higher storm coverage.

The weekend looks slightly drier and warmer with high temperatures back in the low 90s.

High temperatures will climb into the low 90s this afternoon under sunny skies. (ANF)

Lows will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s. (ANF)

Dry with low 90s today and tomorrow. Rain returns mid week with First Alerts Thursday and Friday for more widespread storms. (ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.