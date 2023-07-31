Back to School
Grady opens new outpatient clinic in west Atlanta

Grady Health Care Systems is opening a new outpatient center Monday on Cascade Road.
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is now a new place to get health care in west Atlanta.

Grady Health Care Systems is opening a new outpatient center on Monday, July 31 at 3355 Cascade Road. This spot was specifically chosen because it’s a historically underserved area as far as healthcare in the metro.

The center will provide primary care and specialty services like cardiology, HIV services, mammography, rehabilitation, x-ray, lab, and pharmacy.

Grady is also opening a similar outpatient care center in the west end. It will be located at the Lee and White mixed-use development (1000 Lee St. SW) and is set to open by the end of the year.

These two new facilities are expected to bring in 40,000 visitors a year. It will cost $5 million to build and roughly $8 million annually for operations, which is all covered by state and federal grants.

“Right now, it’s federal dollars and it’s just vitally important people have the care in their community and unfortunately in the past, Grady has not been funded in a level for that to happen,” said John Haupert, president and CEO of Grady Health.

Grady Health Systems also opened a new facility right next to the main hospital on Piedmont Avenue that expanded Grady’s clinical capacity and increased operating room volume.

