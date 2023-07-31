Back to School
Gwinnett County leaders cut ribbon on police training center expansion

Gwinnett County’s police chief joined county commissioners Monday in cutting the ribbon on a $6.2 million expansion of the police department’s training center.
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County’s chief of police joined county commissioners Monday in cutting the ribbon on a $6.2 million expansion of the police department’s training center.

The expansion includes a large multipurpose room for recruit physical training and events, three classrooms, locker rooms. and instructor and administrative offices.

The additional space at the facility on Winder Highway near Lawrenceville allows more classes to be offered to veteran officers and civilian employees, officials said.

“We’re a growing agency,” said Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure. “Our police academy classes are as big 50, each academy class, so this expansion will serve us very well over the next several decades as we continue to grow as an organization.”

The department hopes the expansion also helps in its recruitment efforts.

“I actually moved here from Florida,” said Cadet Vanessa Garcia, who is three weeks shy of completing her training in the Gwinnett County Police Academy. “I came here to get the best experience -- the best training -- and I’ve definitely encountered that.”

Unlike the planned public safety training center in Atlanta, which has prompted protests in recent months, the Gwinnett County facility has been in existence since 2007. Its expansion is 100 percent funded from within the Gwinnett County Police Department’s budget, county officials said.

