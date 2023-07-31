Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

High prices ‘disproportionately pinching’ younger Americans, data shows

30% of Gen Z, 28% of millennials have no emergency savings
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than seven in 10 younger Americans are saving less because of inflation when compared to Gen X and baby boomers, a recent Bankrate.com survey found.

Sarah Foster is a principal writer for Bankrate.com. She said this is a time for younger Americans to be very mindful of how much they are spending and to hyper analyze their budgets.

Foster said the ultimate goal for Gen Z and millennials should be to make sure they are living within their means. She added there are several advantages to being young right now, especially when it comes to retirement contributions.

“Really the best way to gain wealth and beat inflation in the long run is to make sure that you’re holding a diverse portfolio of assets, including stocks,” Foster explained. “And so, we know that even if someone were to stop investing for three years because of inflation and they’re in their mid-twenties, they’d leave almost $200,000 on the table by the time they were 70.”

Foster said don’t stop retirement contributions during inflation. The amount can be reduced, but consistent contributions is key.

She said another reason younger Americans are being hit hard is they are early in their careers and haven’t reached their peak earnings.

Foster advised them to put any raises or extra money in savings or retirement accounts.

Bankrate has 11 tips for young Americans trying to reach financial goals during high inflation, including:

  • Look for high-yield savings accounts that offer much better returns that traditional accounts
  • Automate savings to build an emergency fund
  • Wait 24 hours before any unnecessary purchases

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Thomas Shepard Milner
Forsyth County man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier identified
Woman shot after breaking into apartment, Atlanta police say
Chase White and his parents
‘Miracle after miracle’: Father shares progress of son initially pronounced brain dead after crash
Atlanta police say a homeowner believed a burglary was happening when he shot a man early...
Homeowner fatally shoots man he believes is intruder, Atlanta police say
Police car
Burglars pretend to be police, rob multiple Gwinnett County homes, police say

Latest News

A 61-year-old man and a 24-year-old man died while swimming in Lake Lanier.
2 dead in separate incidents at Lake Lanier last weekend
A hearing on the motion was originally scheduled for Aug. 10.
Ruling blocks Trump's effort to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis
The Biden administration is launching a beta website Monday for SAVE - a new income-driven...
New student loan plan: Are you eligible?
Country singer Craig Morgan re-enlisted in the military Saturday night while on stage at the...
Country music singer re-enlists in military while on Grand Ole Opry stage