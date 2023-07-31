Back to School
Homeowner fatally shoots man he believes is intruder, Atlanta police say

Police say a homeowner believed a burglary was happening when he shot a man early Monday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway Monday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police say they received a call around 1 a.m. for an attempted burglary but it turned into a person shot call.

It happened at the Landing Square apartments at 3378 Greenbriar Parkway.

Investigators say a 26-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died. They say the homeowner believed a burglary was happening when he shot the man.

Police say the 26-year-old may have been going into the apartment, but it is unknown at this time whether it was intentional or a mistake.

Officers are currently speaking with the homeowner to determine exactly what led up to the shooting. They say the two men did not know each other.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

