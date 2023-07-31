Back to School
Lawsuit alleges Delta overserved alcohol to man accused in groping incident

Delta plane.
Delta plane.(Source: Delta Air Lines)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A passenger is suing Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines claiming flight attendants overserved alcohol to a man who became intoxicated aboard an international flight last summer and groped her and her underage daughter, according to a federal lawsuit filed last week in New York.

The alleged incident happened during a nine-hour flight from New York to Greece.

The suit claims the flight attendants ignored the mother’s pleas for them to stop serving him alcohol as he was making them feel “unsafe.”

The plaintiffs claim the man made obscene gestures and sexually assaulted the 16-year-old girl sitting next to him.

When the plane landed, the man was allowed to walk free despite the mother’s calls for him to be arrested.

Delta has not commented but says the airline has zero tolerance for passengers who engage in inappropriate or unlawful behavior.

