List of 2023 National Night Out events around Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - National Night Out is a series of events designed to foster relationships between police and their communities. Several communities around Metro Atlanta will hold events to celebrate, featuring food, music and games on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Multiple events will also honor officers for their community policing.

Avondale

WHEN : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: 64 N Avondale Road, Avondale Estates

Clarkston

WHEN : 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: 64 N Avondale Road, Avondale Estates

College Park

WHEN : 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: City of College Park City Hall & Auditorium Grounds, 3667 Main St.

Cobb County

WHEN : 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE : Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Rd., Marietta, GA

WHAT TO KNOW: Officer Catherine M. Lyle will be honored by the Voices of Black Mothers United for “outstanding community policing.”

Fairburn

WHEN : 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Fairburn Park & Ride, 8100 Senoia Road

Hapeville

WHEN : 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, 680 S. Central Ave. Hapeville

Sandy Springs

WHEN : 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: City Green At City Springs at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

Morrow

WHEN : 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE : The District, 1065 Olde Towne Morrow Rd, Morrow

WHAT TO KNOW: Lt. Matthew Beaver will be honored by the Voices of Black Mothers United for “outstanding community policing.”

Newnan

WHEN : 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Academy Sports, 1096 Bullsboro Dr., Newnan

Stone Mountain

WHEN : 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: City Green At City Springs at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

