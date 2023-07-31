List of 2023 National Night Out events around Metro Atlanta
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - National Night Out is a series of events designed to foster relationships between police and their communities. Several communities around Metro Atlanta will hold events to celebrate, featuring food, music and games on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Multiple events will also honor officers for their community policing.
Avondale
- WHEN: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- WHERE: 64 N Avondale Road, Avondale Estates
Clarkston
- WHEN: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- WHERE: 64 N Avondale Road, Avondale Estates
College Park
- WHEN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- WHERE: City of College Park City Hall & Auditorium Grounds, 3667 Main St.
Cobb County
- WHEN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- WHERE: Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Rd., Marietta, GA
- WHAT TO KNOW: Officer Catherine M. Lyle will be honored by the Voices of Black Mothers United for “outstanding community policing.”
Fairburn
- WHEN: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- WHERE: Fairburn Park & Ride, 8100 Senoia Road
Hapeville
- WHEN: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- WHERE: Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, 680 S. Central Ave. Hapeville
Sandy Springs
- WHEN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- WHERE: City Green At City Springs at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
Morrow
- WHEN: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- WHERE: The District, 1065 Olde Towne Morrow Rd, Morrow
- WHAT TO KNOW: Lt. Matthew Beaver will be honored by the Voices of Black Mothers United for “outstanding community policing.”
Newnan
- WHEN: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- WHERE: Academy Sports, 1096 Bullsboro Dr., Newnan
Sandy Springs
- WHEN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- WHERE: City Green At City Springs at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
Stone Mountain
- WHEN: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- WHERE: City Green At City Springs at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.