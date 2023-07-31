Back to School
Racial equity group, mom calling for changes in Metro Atlanta schools’ student discipline after son suspended on first infraction

By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A racial equity group is calling for systematic change to Metro Atlanta school districts’ disciplinary plans after one mother said her “magnet student-athlete” was put on long-term suspension for his first disciplinary infraction.

“My son, a magnet student-athlete with a 504 plan and learning disability of ADHD, was criminalized and discriminated against,” said DeAndrea Byrd, the mother of 17-year-old Zaire Byrd.

Byrd is on long-term suspension from Tri-Cities High School after reportedly getting into a fight at school.

“With no former disciplinary actions, having never been involved in a fight in school before, and often described as a good kid by his teachers, coaches, classmates, teammates, and coworkers,” said DeAndrea.

Racial justice group Southern Equity said Zaire’s story is all too common.

“Young Black men are being suspended or expelled at a rate almost three and a half times greater than Caucasian students,” said Sterling Johnson with Southern Equity.

According to Georgia’s student discipline dashboard, Black students make up 43.7% of Fulton County School District’s student body but account for over 72% of all disciplinary actions.

“I’m here to stand up for other Black boys like me who have been over-punished,” said Zaire.

Southern Equity, along with other youth empowerment groups and Georgia Representative Kim Schofield, are calling for systematic changes in how Metro Atlanta schools handle discipline.

“There not only needs to be reformed, there needs to be accountability and transparency,” said Schofield.

They want more positive behavioral interventions in schools. They’re also asking for a stronger parent bill of rights and transition support for kids that are expelled or suspended to help students return to school.

“We’re not advocating that there be no discipline at all for students that conduct themselves in a way that violates the student code of conduct, however, we believe what happened to Zaire was downright negligent,” said Johnson.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Fulton County School District about Zaire’s situation. They responded with the following statement:

“I just want to continue to do the right thing for the whole school year and go to college and get a good education and be successful,” said Byrd.

