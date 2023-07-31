Back to School
Roswell city councilman resigns amid ‘mounting personal challenges’

Peter Vanstrom has announced his resignation from the Roswell City Council.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Roswell city council member has issued his resignation as the city’s Post 4 representative.

Peter Vanstrom resigned from his Post 4 seat on Thursday, citing “mounting personal challenges.”

Vanstrom said in an email to city council members that those challenges will “greatly limit the time that (he) will have available to devote to the high demands of serving with this mayor and council moving forward.”

Vanstrom was elected in 2022. A special election will be held in November to fill the remainder of his term, which ends Dec. 31, 2025.

“Peter Vanstrom has served the citizens of Roswell with great distinction. I have tremendous respect for his contributions to the city, the council, and all that has been accomplished during his tenure. He will be missed,” Kurt Wilson, Roswell mayor, said.

