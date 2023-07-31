Trump fails again to quash Fulton special grand jury report

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Donald Trump’s Atlanta-based attorneys have failed again to disqualify Fulton County DA Fani Willis from further investigation into his alleged attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney also rejected the nation’s 45th president’s attempts to quash a special grand jury report that was seated more than two years ago.

Earlier in July, Trump’s attorneys filed a motion in Fulton County Superior Court, arguing Willis should be disqualified from her investigation because she allegedly is using the case to raise re-election funds.

“She has personally inserted herself into Twitter campaigns requesting donations and followers while referencing her prosecution of this case,” the filing said. “What’s more, she retweeted a political cartoon depicting Petitioner in a negative light.

“For a District Attorney to personally request donations and followers based on the prosecution or investigation of one named individual, especially when it heightens public condemnation of the accused, is clear evidence of conflict,” the filing said. “The District Attorney’s desire to fund her reelection incentivizes her to pursue Petitioner more aggressively than she otherwise might.”

Trump’s Atlanta-based attorneys - Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg - also filed a lawsuit in the same court and named Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. Trump’s attorneys were seeking to force McBurney to rule on a motion they made back in March that also aims to disqualify Willis from her investigation.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville has recused the entire Fulton judicial branch from ruling on Trump’s original motion to disqualify Willis from more investigation.

Also in July, the Georgia Supreme Court rejected a petition filed by the former president attorneys to quash a Fulton County special grand jury report into his alleged 2020 election interference.

Two years ago, Willis opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.”

Months later, a special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May 2022. In court filings, she alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” a contest that eventually saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Trump had zeroed in on the county after he lost Georgia by a slim margin in the November 2020 general election. In phone calls to state election officials and in public comments, Trump made claims of widespread election fraud in Fulton.

Actions he took as he tried to overturn his election loss, including a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, led Willis to open an ongoing investigation into whether Trump and others illegally meddled in the state’s election.

In a late April letter, Willis warned Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat of “charging decisions” coming this summer in connection with her investigation. In that same letter, she notified Fulton County deputies she will announce charges from her investigation sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1.

On May 2, Willis said she is planning to make a “historical decision” this summer regarding her investigation. Later that month, she sent a letter to the Fulton County Superior Court, in which the DA notified Glanville her office plans to work remotely during the first three weeks of August and asking no trials be scheduled during that time.

Security barriers have been set up around the Fulton County courthouse ahead of what Willis has promised to be an “historical decision” coming in August or September regarding her investigation into Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

