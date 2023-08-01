Back to School
12 dogs die after air conditioning fails on way to adoption event from Atlanta

In total, 12 dogs died. Twenty-two dogs were able to be saved. One other dog is in stable...
In total, 12 dogs died. Twenty-two dogs were able to be saved. One other dog is in stable condition.(source: Pixabay)
By Jordan Barela
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dozen dogs from an Atlanta animal welfare organization died after the air conditioning failed while they were being taken to an adoption event.

LifeLine Animal Project said over the weekend, several dogs were taken to an out-of-state adoption event. The organization said there were frequent stops to check on the dogs.

“We are devastated to share that within an hour from the last check-in, the team discovered that the air conditioning unit failed,” LifeLine Animal Project said in a Facebook post. “The temperature gauge for the trailer that was displayed in the cab remained around 72 to 65 degrees and did not indicate any issues.”

Eleven dogs died, the Facebook post said. LifeLine team members were able to save 22 dogs with emergency supplies they had on hand.

Two other dogs were taken to a veterinarian for emergency care. One of the dogs died and the other is in stable condition, the Facebook post said.

The organization said a vigil will be held but a date and time have not been set.

“This tragic loss has shaken all of us to our core,” the Facebook post said. “Though this was an unforeseen and devastating mechanical failure, the loss is unfathomable. In this dark hour, we wanted to let our community know about this tragedy and we ask that you please support the teams with your thoughts and kindness.”

