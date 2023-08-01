5 people, including 2 children, die in Putnam County crash, police say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 8-month-old and 3-year-old were among five people killed in a crash in Putnam County Tuesday morning, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on US Hwy 141 around 12:45 a.m. Hailey Brook Hayes, 22, was driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit Mayla Dostie, 44, head-on. Dostie and Hayes were pronounced on scene. The three other occupants of Hayes’ car also died on scene. They were later identified as Zaleigh Adaya Brooks, 23, and Hayes’ two children 8-month-old Tucker Hudspeth and 3-year-old Bentley Barlow.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said Dostie was driving home from work. Hayes had reportedly been driving on the wrong side of the road for more than a mile.

