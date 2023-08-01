Back to School
Babysitter charged, nearly strangles baby to death, Gainesville police say

Elizabeth Chosewood
Elizabeth Chosewood(Gainesville Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old woman has been charged after police said on Tuesday that she nearly killed a baby in her custody.

The Gainesville Police Department charged Elizabeth Chosewood with cruelty to children and aggravated assault, both felonies, after allegedly suffocating and/or strangling a 1-year-old she was babysitting, they said. It happened in February.

Chosewood is being held in the Hall County Jail.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

