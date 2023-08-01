Babysitter charged, nearly strangles baby to death, Gainesville police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old woman has been charged after police said on Tuesday that she nearly killed a baby in her custody.

The Gainesville Police Department charged Elizabeth Chosewood with cruelty to children and aggravated assault, both felonies, after allegedly suffocating and/or strangling a 1-year-old she was babysitting, they said. It happened in February.

Chosewood is being held in the Hall County Jail.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.