DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in January murder

Kamren Dakel Pearce, 21, was arrested on Aug. 1 in connection with the shooting death of Franklin Edwards, 30.
Kamren Dakel Pearce, 21, was arrested on Aug. 1 in connection with the shooting death of Franklin Edwards, 30.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Dekalb County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a January murder in Decatur, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Kamren Dakel Pearce, 21, was arrested on Aug. 1 in connection with the shooting death of Franklin Edwards, 30, who was from Florida. The shooting reportedly took place on Jan. 26, the sheriff’s office said.

Edwards’ body was found inside a crashed car. The sheriff’s office said multiple guns were found with Pearce at the time of his arrest.

Pearce has been charged with felony malice murder.

