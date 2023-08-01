Back to School
Dozens of Georgia schools using app to provide supplies for students in need

Many Georgia families are having a hard time affording the lists of supplies and clothes their children need and Purposity is helping.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Back-to-school season can get expensive for families.

Many Georgia families are having a hard time affording the lists of supplies and clothes their children need and an app called Purposity is helping some schools fill the gaps.

Staff at Otwell Middle School believe telling stories is a way to bring about change.

Amy Gamez is a school social worker for Forsyth County schools and has been for 18 years.

“Part of my job is going out to the homes and the houses. We see a lot of situations that are difficult,” said Gamez.

She sees the Purposity app as part of a solution.

“We started with the belief that you would help your neighbor if you knew that they were in need,” said Blake Canterbury, founder of Purposity.

“We have been with Purposity since the beginning. We were a pilot school that worked with them,” said Gamez.

Nonprofits and school districts can post stories of people in need. The community can buy what is needed through an app.

“You get a notification in real-time when your purchase is delivered. You may get a photo back, you may get a thank you note back,” said Canterbury.

There could be requests from food to mattresses, baby formula and everything in between.

Canterbury says Purposity is live in 23 states and working with 50 different school districts in Georgia.

