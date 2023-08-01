Film industry workers use downtime to advocate for Georgia film tax credit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s film industry has grown since the Georgia film tax credit was put in place in 2008. The $4 billion industry employs more than 46,000 people in Georgia.

Moonshine Post-Production puts the final touches on pictures and videos. Owner Drew Sawyer said Georgia’s film tax credit changed the industry forever, attracting bigger productions to support thousands of people in the film industry who wanted to live and work in Georgia.

“I’m just some kid running the student news program up in northwest Georgia. That turned a hobby into, you know, a trade and then provided opportunities for others. we have the largest equipped filmmaking army in the United States. It’s astounding,” said Sawyer.

While the strike is taking away most of his work, Sawyer is channeling his energy to make sure that the tax credit doesn’t change. He made this video “Made WITH Georgia: The Rise of Georgia Post Production,” which features some of the people he works with, including graphic designers, colorists, and composers.

The film tax credit has grown from $669.4 million in 2016 to $961.0 million in 2019, which is a 44% increase.

The state’s economist Jeffrey Dorfman suggested now may be the time to scale that back.

“The film industry is a mature industry and now, I think the legislature would be claiming victory and seeking to eliminate or end those tax credits,” said Dorfman.

Misty Holcomb with the BIG Film and Entertainment alliance said eliminating the tax credit would mean less work for people like Sawyer

“They were able to build on that the works coming here and the productions coming here so you have a whole economy in Georgia of businesses coming here and investing their own money,” said Holcomb.

The tax credit review panel will meet at the Gold Dome throughout the summer to decide what they will recommend to lawmakers next session.

