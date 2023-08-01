First Alert Forecast: A great first day of school forecast!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

It’s the first day of school for thousands of students today, and the forecast looks wonderful!

The morning will start pleasant, in the mid to upper 60s to low 70s under mostly clear skies.

Through the afternoon for the bus ride home, it will be mostly sunny and hot with temperatures in the low 90s. Thankfully, the humidity will be a touch lower, so it won’t be quite so sticky this afternoon.

The story starts to change tomorrow, when isolated evening storms return. Temperatures tomorrow will still climb into the low 90s.

Thursday and Friday are both First Alerts to give you a heads up that storms will be likely through both days.

Thursday morning should be primarily dry, but around lunch time coverage of storms increases. Expect storms to roll in on and off through at least late Friday afternoon.

Any storms that form could be very heavy rain producers, and also carry damaging wind and lightning.

The weekend trends drier, with a few afternoon storms possible both days and highs in the low 90s.

Next week start with a few scattered storms as a front approaches. So for the kids headed back next week, you might want to pack an umbrella with them!

Highs in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies (Atlanta News First)

Isolated storms Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

Thursday we have a First Alert for widespread storms that will continue into Friday (Atlanta News First)

Dry today ahead of increasing rain chances through the rest of the week. First Alert Thursday and Friday for widespread storms. Drier through the weekend. (Atlanta News First)

